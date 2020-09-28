Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Prays For Farmers Amid The Protest Against The Controversial Farm Bills!

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan has more than seventy thousand followers on Instagram, and the latter makes sure to treat his followers like his extended family. Babil shares his thoughts on Instagram with his followers, and also tries to interact with his followers on a regular basis. In his latest Instagram post, Babil prayed for the farmers of India, who are currently protesting against the farm bills passed by the Parliament.

Babil shared his father's picture and wrote, "I'm working Baba. You pushed through demons, up in your feelings, no one gets it, no? I'd give every cell in my presence to remember your skin, My spinal cord will rotate and my soul can implode, in a search to feel you close, I wish I would have known how it feels to end, so I can begin."

While praying for farmers, he further wrote, "Why are you surprised? It's the job of the Politician to choose to lie, and when I'm bleeding, I know, sleep is just death being shy. I pray for you, our farmers, in our self-illusiveness we thought we were better, I hope we can surrender. I hope we find a way. I miss you India. (No political comments please, this is not a political expression.)"

Babil's note to his father touched the hearts of his followers, and they showered love on him.

In today's time, when star kids are being criticised immensely by the netizens, Babil is winning hearts with his kind thoughts. In his several Instagram posts and comments, Babil had earlier mentioned that he will make his well-wishers proud, and would never take fame for granted.

A few days ago, he had also penned a note for his mother and brother and wrote that he's living only for them.

