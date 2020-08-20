Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Reveals A Secret About Sanjay Dutt, Calls Him A Fighter

Babil Reveals Sanjay Dutt Was One Of The First Ones To Offer Help When His Dad Passed Away

Babil posted a picture of his late father with Sanjay Dutt and wrote, "Here's a secret; Sanju Bhai was one of the first people to offer help in all and every way when my father was diagnosed, after Baba passed, Sanju bhai was again one of the very first few people that held a pillar for support."

Babil Is Sure That Sanjay Dutt Will Be Smashing Hits Again

He continued in his post, "Please; I beg you, let him fight this without anxiety of media, you must remember we're talking bout Sanju baba here, he is a tiger, a fighter, the past doesn't define you but it sure does evolve you and I know this will be over with Sanju Baba smashing hits again."

Irrfan's Son Also Requested The Media To Avoid Speculations About Sanjay Dutt's Health

He wrote, "Writers must wonder ‘how do I start', but I am not a writer so here it is; I humbly request journalists and human curiosity to ease on the speculation, the details. I know that's your job but I also know that a sense of humanity persists in our soul, so give Sanju bhai and his family the existential space they need."

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt's Wife Maanayata Recently Gave An Update About The Actor's Treatment

The star wife revealed that Sanjay Dutt will complete his preliminary treatment at Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital and the family will formulate further plans of travel depending on how and when the COVID-19 situation eases.

She also requested everyone to stop speculating the stage of Sanjay's health and let the doctors continue to do their work.