Irrfan Khan Was Unable To Get Some Chemo Sessions, Reveals Cinematographer Anil Mehta

Irrfan Khan passed away due to colon infection on April 29 in Mumbai. The sudden demise of the 53-year-old actor, who had been suffering from neuroendocrine tumour, shocked everyone. Many celebs are mourning his death, but filmmaker and cinematographer Anil Mehta revealed something about Irrfan's cancer treatment, recently.

Anil Mehta worked with Irrfan on his last film, Angrezi Medium, which released last month. Anil revealed that Irrfan Khan was unwell during the filming of Angrezi Medium. In an interview with SpotboyE, Anil said, "He used to go to the hospital and we used to hear all that. However, I never personally spoke to him about it. But yes, I did speak to his wife Sutapa and she explained to me about his struggle."

"She told me about his chemotherapy and how because of the infection which he had developed, he had been put on antibiotics and consequently, they were unable to do some chemo sessions. So sad," Anil Mehta added.

Anil Mehta also revealed that after shooting for Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium, Irrfan stayed in London for further treatment. He said, "We finished shooting for the film in London and he stayed back for a while to get more treatment. He returned to India only after that treatment was over."

Irrfan Khan is survived by his wife Sutapa and two sons - Babil and Ayan. The actor was buried at the Versova graveyard around 3 pm. Many celebrities couldn't attend his funeral due to the lockdown.

Also Read : Rishi Kapoor & Irrfan Khan Have THIS Unfortunate Thing In Common, Which Will Shock You

Irrfan had lost his mother, 95-year-old Saeeda Begum, in Jaipur just four days ago and sadly, he couldn't attend the funeral due to the lockdown.

On a related note, Angrezi Medium also stars Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepak Dobriyal in key roles. It was released on March 13, 2020.