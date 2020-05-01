Irrfan Khan's Wife Shares Emotional Farewell Post: I Have Not Lost, I Have Gained In Every Which Way

Irrfan Khan's wife Sutupa Sikdar recently took to her Facebook page to pen an emotional post for her late husband. Changing her Facebook profile picture to one with him, she captioned it as, "I have not lost, I have gained in every which way."

Sutupa's post touched the netizens. A Facebook user wrote, "You are a very strong and level headed lady....admire you!!!" Another comment read, "Sending lots of hugs and love to you Sutapa...you and Irrfan are Fighters and winners. So proud of you..Irrfan is alive in our hearts. His charismatic personality can never die..you are right...Apne Irrfan ko paya hai..khoya nahi."

The Angrezi Medium actor's death has left a huge void in Indian cinema. Irrfan breathed his last at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani Hospital on Wednesday morning (April 29). He had been battling neuroendocrine tumour since 2018 and his health worsened post a colon infection.

Irrfan was buried at Versova kabrastan (cemetery) on Wednesday afternoon. His funeral was attended by his family members and colleagues from the industry including Vishal Bhardwaj, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Abhinay Deo.

Post Irrfan's demise, his son Babil, took to his Instagram story to thank everyone for the condolence messages and wrote, "I'm deeply grateful for all the condolences you beautiful friends are pouring in for me. Although, I hope you understand that right now I'm not being able to reply because my vocabulary is dizzy. I will get back to each one of you but just not right now. Thank you so much! I love you".

Sutapa and Irrfan were college sweethearts. The couple met each other when they were studying at National School of Drama, Delhi. They fell in love and tied the knot married in 1995.

