Irrfan Khan's Younger Son Shares Unseen Photos With Him; His Deep Caption Will Make You Think!

A Major Throwback

The first picture features Ayaan riding a bike with Irrfan and it's such a cute father-son moment!

Like Father Like Son

In the second picture, Ayaan and Irrfan are seen walking on a street, perhaps in London, where the actor underwent cancer treatment for several months.

Irrfan Khan's Pani-Puri Diaries

Meanwhile, Irrfan's elder son Babil, too, walked down the memory lane and shared a throwback video of his late father on his Instagram page. In the video, the Angrezi Medium actor is seen relishing pani-puri at a restaurant. Babil captioned the video as, 'When you're on diet for so long and then the shoot ends and you can have pani-puri.'

When Irrfan Opened Up About His Struggle In The Film Industry

In his last interview with Filmfare, Irrfan opened up about his struggle as an actor and said, "I have waited for work, and I have waited long. I used to think I'll meet X director and show him Y pictures and boom! Whenever I have tried that, it has actually worked adversely. You can't start performing when you meet someone right? And besides, I am shy, so it works against my temperament. I am lucky to never be out of work, but I have always waited. When I was in TV, I waited for films, when was in films, I waited for the right role, when I had the right role, I waited for the right film... it's a never ending process."