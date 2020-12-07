Is Anil Kapoor & Anurag Kashyap's Ugly Twitter Spat A Promotional Stunt For AK vs AK?

Anurag Kashyap recently took a jibe at Anil Kapoor and asked him where is his Oscar award for Slumdog Millionaire. The two then went on a public feud taking a dig at one another on Twitter. It all started when Anil congratulated actress Shefali Shah and the team of Delhi Crime, for their best drama series win at the 48th International Emmy Awards.

"I've said it once and I'll say it again because they absolutely deserve it! Congratulations to the #DelhiCrime team! Nice to finally see more of our people get international recognition. @ShefaliShah_#WelcomeToHollywood," he wrote.

Anurag jumped in and wrote, "Nice to see some deserving people get international recognition. Waise, aapka Oscar kidhar hain (Where is your Oscar)? No? Achha... nomination?"

Anil replied, "The closest you have come to an Oscar is watching Slumdog Millionaire win Oscars on TV. #TumseNaHoPayega."

Notably, Slumdog Millionaire was originally offered to Shah Rukh Khan. Taking a jibe on the same Anurag added, "Says the k-k-k-ing of hand-me-down films. Weren't you the second choice for this film also?" Anil replied with a quote tweet and said, "Hand-me-down or pick-me-up: I don't care. Work is work. Tumhare jaise kaam dhoondte waqt baal toh nahi nochne padte (At least I don't have to tear my hair out looking for work). #actorlife."

Makers Recently Released First Look Of AK Vs AK Anurag also commented, "Sir, you don't talk about hair. Aapko toh apne baal ke dum pe roles milte hain (You get roles only because of your hair). #BaalBaalBaloo #TheJungleLife." Anil And Anurag Were Also Seen Shooting For AK Vs AK Anil boasted about his four-decade-long career in films, and asked Anurag about his slow start. "Beta, you need serious skills to have a career like mine. Aise hi nahi chal rahi humari gaadi 40 saal se (There is a reason why my engine has been running for the last 40 years). #TheRealAK." Sharing posters of Anil's recent films, Anurag wrote, "Sir har 40 saal purani gaadi ko vintage nahi kehte. Kuch ko khatara bhi kehte hain (Sir, not every old car is called vintage. Some are just junk). #retirementcalling." AK Vs AK Is Directed By Vikramaditya Motwane "Abe meri gaadi 40 saal chali toh chali, teri toh abhi tak garage se hi nahi nikli hai (At least my car has been running for 40 years, yours is yet to come out of the garage). #thenationhasspoken," Anil replied. Anurag finally wrote, "Agar gaadi Race 3 ki ho toh (If it is the Race 3 car, then) it's better that it stays in the garage only. #havemercy." A report suggested that the Twitter spat seems to be a promotional stunt for their upcoming project AK vs AK for Netflix . The revenge drama directed by Vikramaditya Motwane will see Kashyap and the actor carrying their real-life roles to the reel.

