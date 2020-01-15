Is Saif Ali Khan Afraid Of Getting Older? Here's What The Actor Has To Say

Saif Ali Khan On Why He Signed Jawaani Jaaneman

The actor told the reporters, "I am lucky to get varied roles like Omkara, Tanhaji and these kind of films. Producer Jay Shewakramani came to me with this offer. He had the script, but for one or two years we did not talk about it. I wanted to do age-appropriate roles. I felt the father's role was interesting. This part was cool and of a different kind."

Saif Ali Khan On The Pressure Of Ageing

On being asked if he is afraid of getting older, the star said, "You have to be young at heart, you have to be good. I don't want to be very young, I don't want to be old either. But I am happy... Till the time, I am getting work I am ok. When I retire, I will retire, will chill. I like this idea of having some time for making money, some time to relax. There is a time for everything in life. And when that comes I will find other things to do, I will be very happy."

The Actor Heaped Praises On His Co-star Alaya F

Saif said that working with Alaya was a brilliant experience and added, "The new generation is so prepared as compared to what we were. I have worked with Shah Rukh Khan. And it was amazing, it was the same energy.'

Saif On Reuniting With Tabu On The Big Screen

Calling her one of the best actresses in the country, the Tanhaji actor said, "Anything she does comes alive. It is brilliant working with her."