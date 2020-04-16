    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Is Shaheen Bhatt Staying With Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor At His Home?

      By
      |

      Not so long ago, a video of lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor landed on social video, wherein Alia and Ranbir were seen walking the latter's dog together in the building compound. The video confirmed that the duo has been living together during the lockdown period owing to the Novel Coronavirus outbreak in India.

      On the other side, Alia's sister, Shaheen, keeps posting Alia's pictures on her Instagram page, which can make anyone think that the duo is living together. However, mommy Soni Razdan says that the sisters are living apart.

      is-shaheen-bhatt-staying-with-alia-bhatt-and-ranbir-kapoor-at-his-home

      While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, when Soni Razdan was asked if her daughters are watching the rerun of her show, Buniyaad, Soni said, "Alia and Shaheen live separately but I have told them to watch it. I have no idea whether they are or not. I am sure, they will. I think they will enjoy it because they both love anything which has depth."

      She further added, "Shaheen is busy writing, Alia has taken an online writing course and reading. They do their daily exercises. They are also cooking and doing all those things that they normally don't get a chance to do. Both of them are cooking some meals, as well. Both of them are chipping in and doing a little bit they can do. It's not a question of keeping busy; it's doing what's required. Everybody is doing their stuff, they are no exceptions to that."

      Alia Bhatt: I Was A Complete Show-off; Used To Boast About My Bollywood Connections To My Friends

      Coming back to Alia and Ranbir, the duo will next be seen in Brahmastra, which is being helmed by Ayan Mukerji. It also casts Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in key roles.

      Story first published: Thursday, April 16, 2020, 13:44 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 16, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X