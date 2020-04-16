Is Shaheen Bhatt Staying With Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor At His Home?

Not so long ago, a video of lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor landed on social video, wherein Alia and Ranbir were seen walking the latter's dog together in the building compound. The video confirmed that the duo has been living together during the lockdown period owing to the Novel Coronavirus outbreak in India.

On the other side, Alia's sister, Shaheen, keeps posting Alia's pictures on her Instagram page, which can make anyone think that the duo is living together. However, mommy Soni Razdan says that the sisters are living apart.

While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, when Soni Razdan was asked if her daughters are watching the rerun of her show, Buniyaad, Soni said, "Alia and Shaheen live separately but I have told them to watch it. I have no idea whether they are or not. I am sure, they will. I think they will enjoy it because they both love anything which has depth."

She further added, "Shaheen is busy writing, Alia has taken an online writing course and reading. They do their daily exercises. They are also cooking and doing all those things that they normally don't get a chance to do. Both of them are cooking some meals, as well. Both of them are chipping in and doing a little bit they can do. It's not a question of keeping busy; it's doing what's required. Everybody is doing their stuff, they are no exceptions to that."

Coming back to Alia and Ranbir, the duo will next be seen in Brahmastra, which is being helmed by Ayan Mukerji. It also casts Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in key roles.