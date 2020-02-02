Is Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad An Answer To Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh?

Ever since the trailer of Anubhav Sinha's Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu has hit the internet, fans can't stop praising it. However, many netizens also tweeted that Thappad is a perfect response to Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh - a film, which received flak for its misogynistic gaze and normalising violence in relationship. However, Taapsee doesn't agree with the netizens.

While speaking to a media agency, Taapsee said, "The film ('Kabir Singh') is not entirely about that. There was a moment in that film, which kind of mad domestic violence or physical abuse by a man on a woman normal and a part of love and intensity. Our film opposes that. To say, it opposes the entire film will be too heavy a statement to make. In Thappad, we don't feel it (violence in a relationship) is okay."

Taapsee also said that violence can never be a part of love. Love is only love until it is backed by respect. If there is no respect in a relationship, then there is no love.

Taapsee also asserted that domestic violence is very common in India and it doesn't just take place in uneducated families but in educated families too!

"It is important that we talk about it (domestic violence), that's why we made this film. When we were discussing about this film, we had this thing in mind, to show that the girl is from a upper middle-class educated and well-to-do family."

"It is not that such things happen in those houses where people are uneducated. This happens in educated families as well. It is happening with three women out of five," added Taapsee.

Thappad, which also casts Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Kumud Mishra and Manav Kaul, is slated to hit the theatres on February 28.