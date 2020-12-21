Is Varun Dhawan Worried About Comparisons Between His Coolie No. 1 And The Original Starring Govinda?

David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 is a few days away from release, and the fans of both Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are super excited about it. It's known to all that the film is a remake of 1995 film Coolie No. 1 starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Hence, the comparison is unavoidable. Is Varun ready for it?

In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Varun was asked if he's worried about the comparisons between the remake and the original, the actor said, "That's a part-and-parcel (when you attempt a remake) and I was aware. It's human nature. If I wasn't in the film, my instinct would also be the same."

Varun, who has also featured in the remake of Salman Khan's 1997 film Judwaa, said, "As I said during Judwaa 2, it's been 25 years since the original one came out, so there are a lot of children who have not seen the film. There are a lot of young people - whom I do films for - who have not seen the original one."

Varun further added that the remake of Coolie No. 1 is an out-and-out comedy film, and he's sure that it will make audiences' laugh. He further added that every scene in Coolie No.1 has entertainment written all over it.

Varun also asserted that Coolie No. 1's genre is one that has remained relevant through three decades, and that's what it promises- entertainment. The Student Of The Year actor wished that people would watch it with their families, as it's two hours of pure fun and frolic.

The film is all set to release on December 25 on Amazon Prime Video.

