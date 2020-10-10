Ishaan Khatter-Ananya Panday's Khaali Peeli To Release In Theatres On October 16

Khaali Peeli Theatrical Release Date Out!

Ishaan Khatter- Ananya Panday starrer Khaali Peeli was released on the pay-per-view streaming service Zee Plex on October 2. Now, the film will be re-releasing in theatres on October 16, 2020. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared this news on his Instagram page and wrote, "ALL SET FOR THEATRICAL RELEASE... #KhaaliPeeli and #Tamil film #KaPaeRanasingam - which premiered on #ZeePlex last week [2 Oct 2020] - will now release in *cinemas* next week [16 Oct 2020]... OFFICIAL posters announcing the theatrical release..."

Earlier, Khaali Peeli Had Received A Good Response At Few Drive-In Theatres

Besides its digital release, Khaali Peeli was also screened at drive-in theatres in Gurugram and Bengaluru on October 2. According to trade analyst Komal Nahta, all six shows of the film in its opening weekend were sold out at the drive-in theatres in Gurugram.

His tweet read, "This should come as music to ears of filmbuffs & industry people, but as bad news for those who predicted Bollywood doom. 6 shows of Khaali Peeli in a make-shift Drive In cinema in Gurgaon in weekend are all sold out. One yesterday, two today and three tomorrow. At 999/- per car."

Khaali Peeli Had Received A Thumbs Up From The Critics And Audience

The film was appreciated for bringing back the genre of a true-blue masala entertainer. Ishaan Khatter's portrayal of a taxi driver named Blackie received rave reviews from both, the critics and the audience. Ananya Panday also won hearts as Pooja. Khaali Peeli is Maqbool Khan's directorial debut.