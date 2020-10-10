Ishaan Khatter-Ananya Panday's Khaali Peeli To Release In Theatres On October 16
Recently, it was announced that cinema halls and multiplexes, which have been shut down since March owing to the novel Coronavirus pandemic in the country, will be reopening with 50% occupany from October 15, in areas outside containment zones. The news came as a huge sigh of relief for film distributors and exhibitors who were affected by the lockdown.
Now, the latest update is that Ishaan Khatter- Ananya Panday's Khaali Peeli is all set to hit the big screens once the theatres reopen. Scroll down to read more.
Khaali Peeli Theatrical Release Date Out!
Ishaan Khatter- Ananya Panday starrer Khaali Peeli was released on the pay-per-view streaming service Zee Plex on October 2. Now, the film will be re-releasing in theatres on October 16, 2020. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared this news on his Instagram page and wrote, "ALL SET FOR THEATRICAL RELEASE... #KhaaliPeeli and #Tamil film #KaPaeRanasingam - which premiered on #ZeePlex last week [2 Oct 2020] - will now release in *cinemas* next week [16 Oct 2020]... OFFICIAL posters announcing the theatrical release..."
Earlier, Khaali Peeli Had Received A Good Response At Few Drive-In Theatres
Besides its digital release, Khaali Peeli was also screened at drive-in theatres in Gurugram and Bengaluru on October 2. According to trade analyst Komal Nahta, all six shows of the film in its opening weekend were sold out at the drive-in theatres in Gurugram.
His tweet read, "This should come as music to ears of filmbuffs & industry people, but as bad news for those who predicted Bollywood doom. 6 shows of Khaali Peeli in a make-shift Drive In cinema in Gurgaon in weekend are all sold out. One yesterday, two today and three tomorrow. At 999/- per car."
Khaali Peeli Had Received A Thumbs Up From The Critics And Audience
The film was appreciated for bringing back the genre of a true-blue masala entertainer. Ishaan Khatter's portrayal of a taxi driver named Blackie received rave reviews from both, the critics and the audience. Ananya Panday also won hearts as Pooja. Khaali Peeli is Maqbool Khan's directorial debut.
