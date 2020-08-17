Ishaan Khattar Not Irked When Seen As Shahid Kapoor’s Brother; ‘But I Don’t Want To Ride On His Fame

Ishaan Khattar has always looked up to Shahid Kapoor, not just as a brother, but also as a role model in the film industry. Ishaan says that he does not get irked when he is recognized as Shahid's brother but that does not mean that he intends to ride on his fame.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, Ishaan was asked if being known as Shahid's brother undermines him in any way. He said, "Before answering this, I just want to say that yes, I did say I don't feel irked being recognised as that, but a lot of times, your words are sort of misinterpreted. I am trying to say it as nicely as I can, they are not always represented the way you said something. Your sentences can be misconstrued...Anyway, for me, personally, I am very proud of the fact that I am his brother."

Ishaan continued, "I don't intend to ride on his fame or anything of the sort. If somebody recognises me as his brother, I don't have an ego about it. That's not something that would ever bother me. But I am very aware of the fact that I started getting recognised as his brother, when I was 15. Before that, not many people knew too much about me. I started being seen in one-two places with him, then how the media is - there was curiosity about a boy who's coming into a certain age."

Ishaan made his screen debut as a child actor with Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!. His first film as a lead actor was the 2017 film Beyond The Clouds. He was later seen in Dhadak, and the mini series, A Suitable Boy.

On forming his own identity, he said, "I've just begun. Why should it take away from my talent? He started off 14 years before me, made such a beautiful place and mark for himself. I will always be his cheerleader, he's my blood, brother, family. For me, I don't see any reason to try and create a separate sort of identity for myself. That will happen on it's own."

Ishaan will next be seen in Khaali Peeli, starring alongside Ananya Panday. The film is being directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar.

