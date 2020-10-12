Ishaan Khatter-Ananya Panday Starrer Khaali Peeli Will Not Be Screened By National Chains: Report

It was recently reported that the Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday-starrer Khaali Peeli would be the first Hindi film to release in Indian theatres after months of lockdown. However, another recent report has challenged this and said that national chains will not be screening the film in their theatres.

Khaali Peeli had a digital release on the pay-per-view streaming service Zee Plex on October 2, and it was said that the film would have a re-release on the big screen after theatres reopened across the country.

Now, a report by Box Office World Wide is claiming that this will not happen in national chains, as the film has already released on an OTT platform. Re-releasing it on the big screen would set the trend of screening films simultaneously on digital platforms and theatres, a trend that certain theatre owners do not want to set.

The report further stated that none of the films which are scheduled to premiere on OTT, such as the Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb and the multi-starrer Bhuj: The Pride Of India, and films that have already released on OTT like the Alia Bhatt-starrer Sadak 2, will not be releasing in theatres.

Furthermore, the report stated that Khaali Peeli will have a very limited release in theatres, because even single screen holders and independent cinema chains share the same views as the national chains of not screening OTT films, and sticking by the long-held norms of the theatre business.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed movie theatres to reopen after months of being shut down with 50% occupancy, from October 15 in areas outside containment zones.

Coming back to Khaali Peeli, the film is directed by Maqbool Khan, and co-produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra. Apart from Ishaan and Ananya, it also stars Jaideep Ahlawat.

