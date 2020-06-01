Ishaan Khatter And Ananya Panday's Social Media Banter Has Fans Rooting For The Couple
Dating rumours of Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday have been going around for a while. The Khaali Peeli actors have been close since they began shooting for their upcoming film, and now, their social media banter is fuelling the dating rumours even more.
Ananya Panday recently shared pictures and clips from her photoshoot for the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine. Taking to her Instagram handle, she wrote, "cool as a cucumber ?ﾟﾏﾻ♀️ @onlyindia @cosmoindia #OnlyAtHome." The at-home special cover shows Ananya wearing a home made beauty face mask and biting on a slice of cucumber. She can be seen lying on her couch wearing a checkered jumpsuit.
Ishaan's Comment On Ananya's Post
While many friends and fans left heart emojis in comments including BFF Suhana Khan, fans were more excited to notice Ananya's rumoured boyfriend Ishaan's cute comment on the post. He went on to ask Ananya, "What's in the mask, honey?. Ananya had the perfect reply to the comment, she wrote, "Yes honey.. dahi and haldi."
Ishaan Even Called Her Puppycat Once
Earlier, Ishaan has also called Ananya 'Puppycat' in another post. He claimed that she had copied his caption and wrote, "You copied the caption from me puppycat." Ananya then pretended to be clueless and replied, "I have noo idea what you're talking about." She added a smile emoticon at the end of the conversation.
Several fans also reacted to Ishaan's comment. One fan wrote, "@ananyapanday wait lemme get this clear, it's honey, dahi and haldi or it's just dahi and haldi and you are calling @ishaankhatter honey???"
Another wrote, "@ishaankhatter is calling @ananyapanday honey."
Khaali Peeli Was Slated To Release On June 12
The reports of Ishaan and Ananya first came up when they began shooting for Khaali Peeli in September. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Ishaan was earlier dating Janhvi, but they called it quits due to constant fights in the relationship.
Directed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli is backed by Ali Abbas Zafar and Zee Studios. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on June 12, 2020.
