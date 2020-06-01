    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ishaan Khatter And Ananya Panday's Social Media Banter Has Fans Rooting For The Couple

      By
      |

      Dating rumours of Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday have been going around for a while. The Khaali Peeli actors have been close since they began shooting for their upcoming film, and now, their social media banter is fuelling the dating rumours even more.

      Ishaan Khatter And Ananya Pandays Social Media Banter Has Fans Rooting For The Couple

      Ananya Panday recently shared pictures and clips from her photoshoot for the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine. Taking to her Instagram handle, she wrote, "cool as a cucumber ?￰ﾟﾏﾻ‍♀️ @onlyindia @cosmoindia #OnlyAtHome." The at-home special cover shows Ananya wearing a home made beauty face mask and biting on a slice of cucumber. She can be seen lying on her couch wearing a checkered jumpsuit.

      Ishaan's Comment On Ananya's Post

      Ishaan's Comment On Ananya's Post

      While many friends and fans left heart emojis in comments including BFF Suhana Khan, fans were more excited to notice Ananya's rumoured boyfriend Ishaan's cute comment on the post. He went on to ask Ananya, "What's in the mask, honey?. Ananya had the perfect reply to the comment, she wrote, "Yes honey.. dahi and haldi."

      Ishaan Even Called Her Puppycat Once

      Ishaan Even Called Her Puppycat Once

      Earlier, Ishaan has also called Ananya 'Puppycat' in another post. He claimed that she had copied his caption and wrote, "You copied the caption from me puppycat." Ananya then pretended to be clueless and replied, "I have noo idea what you're talking about." She added a smile emoticon at the end of the conversation.

      Several fans also reacted to Ishaan's comment. One fan wrote, "@ananyapanday wait lemme get this clear, it's honey, dahi and haldi or it's just dahi and haldi and you are calling @ishaankhatter honey???"

      Another wrote, "@ishaankhatter is calling @ananyapanday honey."

      Khaali Peeli Was Slated To Release On June 12

      Khaali Peeli Was Slated To Release On June 12

      The reports of Ishaan and Ananya first came up when they began shooting for Khaali Peeli in September. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Ishaan was earlier dating Janhvi, but they called it quits due to constant fights in the relationship.

      Directed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli is backed by Ali Abbas Zafar and Zee Studios. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on June 12, 2020.

      One Mistake Of Ishaan Khatter Leads To His Break Up With Janhvi Kapoor!

      Ananya Panday On One Year Of Student Of The Year 2: Seems Surreal, Want To Better Myself Every Year

      Story first published: Monday, June 1, 2020, 16:04 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 1, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X