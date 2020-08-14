Ishaan Khatter Confirms Starring In Pippa; To Play Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta In The War Film

Actor Ishaan Khatter is on a signing spree. After announcing Phone Bhoot co-starring Katrina Kaif an Siddhant Chaturvedi, the Dhadak actor has bagged one more project. Ishaan has been roped in to play Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta in an upcoming war film titled Pippa.

The film has the celebrated Army tank at the core of its plot and will be helmed by Airlift director Raja Krishna Menon. For those who don't know, Veteran Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. Pippa is based on his book titled 'The Burning Chaffees'.

Ishaan is quite excited to star in a war film and was quoted as saying "I'm exhilarated to be a part of a film of such magnitude and importance. Getting to play the suave and spirited tank commander Captain Balram Mehta is a true privilege. I'm looking forward to the exciting experience of Pippa."

He also took to his Instagram page and wrote, "It's an incredible honour to step into the shoes of #BrigadierBalramSinghMehta. As we are about to celebrate the spirit of independence, the team is coming together for a visual celebration of love, humanity and India in #Pippa!"

Read his post here.

Talking about the film, director Raja Krishna Menon said, "Pippa is a war film, but it also has an emotional core celebrating the triumph of love and humanity. The fact that there is going to be some never-seen-before tank war action is extremely thrilling to me as a filmmaker, but it's the heroism and patriotism displayed by the young and strapping Brigadier Mehta, despite all that he was going through in his family, that really connected with me when Siddharth (Roy Kapur) shared this story."

The film's title highlights the Russian war tank PT-76, popularly known as Pippa. The film portrays the coming-of-age of a young Mehta as well as of India.

Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur said in his official statement, "While the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 is widely documented, one of its less-known chapters is the covert operation that became the Battle of Garibpur, which played a significant part in India's eventual victory. This is the war that is often heralded as the only 'just war' in history because it was fought to save human lives and free a nation."

Pippa is slated to hit the theatrical screens late next year.

