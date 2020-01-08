Ishaan Khatter Has To Follow This Protocol While Entering Brother Shahid Kapoor's House!

Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter shares a close equation with his half-brother Shahid Kapoor and the duo are often spotted bonding together. Remember Shahid's 'protective elder brother' side when Karan Johar quizzed Ishaan about his linkup with Janhvi Kapoor on Koffee With Karan? Well, these two never fail to drop some major sibling goals.

Recently, Ishaan made his debut on Neha Dhupia's chat show, No Filter Neha where he revealed how he has finally learnt to follow a protocol whenever he visits Shahid and his family.

Disagreeing with Neha who accused him of leaving his shoes all over Shahid's house and that his wife Mira has to clean up when he leaves, Ishaan said, "I don't. She just has a thing against shoes. It's not the middle of the room, it's the corner but it's not the corner she would prefer. I have learnt the protocol to engage with my niece and nephew. First you remove your shoes where they should be and then you go into the house real quiet like, usually you got to do a handstand. That's how it works in that house."

During the quiz session when Ishaan was asked about what he would like to gift his near and dear ones on Christmas, he said that he would like to gift a trip with her friends and would like to take Shahid on a bike trip with him. Ishaan further revealed that he once gifted a massage gun to Shahid which he never used.

The Dhadak star further revealed that his brother Shahid is a better secret keeper than Mira and said that the Kabir Singh actor has learnt this art from their mother, Neelima Azeem.

Talking about work, Ishaan will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's production titled Khaali Peeli where he will be sharing screen space with Ananya Panday for the first time.

