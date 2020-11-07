ishaan-khatter-reacts-to-not-getting-overwhelming-response-from-audiences-for-a-suitable-boy

Actor Ishaan Khatter might be just a few-films-old, but the actor thinks maturely about his work. He was last seen in Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy- BBC's adaptation of Vikram Seth's bestselling book of the same name. Unfortunately, the miniseries failed to woo the audiences and didn't leave any long-lasting impact on the viewers. Did it sadden Ishaan Khatter? Well, here's what the actor has to say..

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Ishaan said, "First of all, one must always feel grateful to have been appreciated and encouraged. It's not like I am going to hold it against anybody to have an opinion against the show. Just like I would not hold it against anyone for possibly not liking maybe my work in something. You learn from it and you move on."

Ishaan further added that people have been largely polarised about the show, but he also heard many people appreciating the show.

Looking at the brighter side of the story, Ishaan said, "I have been quite grateful and humbled really that it has been quite unanimous about my performance and it just reinforces my feelings about my work and I feel more encouraged and charged to put myself into my next instalments of work."

In A Suitable Boy, Ishaan portrays the character of a politician's son named Maan, who develops an attraction to a courtesan named Saeeda Bai (played by Tabu).

Even though the mini-series wasn't praised much, no critic criticised Ishaan's performance in particular, and the young actor is surely elated about it.

"I am elated that my work is liked. This is the first time I did something on an international platform, something that was produced by the BBC. It is for the first time that I did a long format cinema or series. It had definitely been a learning experience and a step forward. To work with the people that I got to work with was an experience I will cherish, including Tabu, Mira Nair, all the actors, the technicians. So I only have good things to take back from it," added the Khaali Peeli actor.

