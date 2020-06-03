Ishaan Khatter Shuts Down Troll On Blackout Tuesday Post; Says 'Find Somebody Else To Nitpick On'

Ishaan Khatter Post

Several fans took to the comments section to call out the young actor for showing support for the moment. One of the comment read, "Didn't have the guts to speak out when the Delhi police did the same thing to unarmed students but now wow."

Reacting to the comment, the young actor wrote, "Not that I owe you or anybody an explanation, but I did. Find somebody else to nitpick on. This is the time to show solidarity for the entire world as one, not to find faults in those who are doing it."

Fans Rallied To Support Ishaan

Fans have also been praising Ishaan for speaking up in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. One fan wrote, "Whenever someone raises their voice. Ppl ask about past, why did not u... May be they felt conscious now, may be they did not have this passion before, may be they were policing how they behave in virtual world. At least, they started now. We should appreciate whoever stands in solidarity. We should look forward not backwards in past."

One fan also praised Ishaan's comeback, and wrote, "could not have said it better!." Another commented calling it "an on-point reply."

Many Celebrities Spoke Up In Support Of BLM

Other celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Gal Gadot, Rihanna, Nick Jonas, Preity Zinta, Radhika Apte, Neha Dhupia and more have shared black screenshots as part of the Blackout Tuesday protest. On the other hand, actors like Kangana Ranaut and Abhay Deol called out the act as selective activism.

Kangana said, "The Sadhu lynching happened a couple of weeks ago; still no one said a word. It happened in Maharashtra where most of these celebrities reside...Bollywood anyway is a derived name from Hollywood. It is a shame they [Bollywood celebrities] continue to live in a bubble and never fail to jump on the bandwagon, which can give them two minutes of fame, but 'white people' must drive the bandwagon. Perhaps, it is because of their pre-independence colonial slavery genes."

Talking about work, Ishaan Khatter is currently gearing up for the release of Khaali Peeli opposite Ananya Panday. He will also be seen in Mira Nair's film, A Suitable Boy alongside Tabu, based on Vikram Seth's book of the same name.