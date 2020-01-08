Ishaan Khatter Talks About Kabir Singh’s Ending: ‘The Director Chose Hope Over Tragedy’

Shahid Kapoor's last release, Kabir Singh was a smashing success at the box office, yet was condemned by a segment of the audience who thought it was misogynistic. Many in the film industry were also divided on this issue. Ishaan Khatter, Shahid's younger brother opines that the film was more a 'cautionary tale' than promoting misogyny. He also expressed his views on the film's ending.

Speaking to Neha Dhupia on her chat show No Filter Neha, Ishaan said that he had already watched the original Telugu version of the film, Arjun Reddy, twice before Kabir Singh. He revealed that he had mixed emotions towards the lead character, but felt empathetic towards him.

"I loved him and I hated him. I was compelled to know more about his story. I saw the character as a very flawed guy. I saw the character not as an example of somebody to learn from or live your life like. But I saw the character as somebody who is going through ups and downs, most of the downs created by himself and his own actions. It was more of a cautionary tale for me. This guy through his choices had led himself on a path of self destruction," he said.

Regarding the ending, Ishaan said, "It was a director's choice. It could have ended very differently. It could have ended in a very tragic way like Devdas. He chose hope over a tragedy."

Kabir Singh was directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, who also directed the Telugu version, Arjun Reddy. Shahid starred opposite Kiara Advani in the film.

