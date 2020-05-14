Ishaan Khatter Talks About Romancing Tabu In A Suitable Boy: I Couldn't Wait

Ishaan Khatter

The first look of the series was released in December 2019 and the poster showed Ishaan and Tabu sitting on a porch swing. In A Suitable Boy, Khatter will be seen playing a young free-spirited boy who falls in love with beautiful courtesan Saaeda Bai played by Tabu.

Tabu

Ishaan said his first table read interaction with Tabu, felt right to him. He added, "I remember we had this first reading we had together was with Mira di at this house in town in South Mumbai. It was wonderful. It felt very right. I felt that this is what I should be doing. It felt like there is a wonderful synergy between the three of us. And how lucky, I mean not many actors can get the opportunity to share so much screen time in such a unique way with one of the legends of our time."

Mira Nair

Talking about why he chose to work on A Suitable Boy, Ishaan said, he had been through many narrations and readings, but this one stuck with him. "And when somebody like Mira ma'am, gives herself to you in such a wonderful way, she was very generous and welcoming. She showed more enthusiasm about having me on board then I did and I found myself taken by her nature."

A Suitable Boy

A Suitable Boy, written by Andrew Davies, also stars Vijay Varma, Rasika Dugal, Ram Kapoor, Randeep Hooda and others in pivotal roles. The mini-series will hit the streaming platform in June 2020.