Ishaan Khatter Weighs In On Equal Opportunity In Hindi Film Industry: It’s Not All About Talent

Ishaan Khatter, who has managed to create an identity for himself as an actor, despite being born to actors Rajesh Khattar and Neelima Azim, talked about factors contributing to one's success in the Hindi film industry. He agrees that the industry is not an equal-opportunity place for artists where talent is the only consideration, but also feels that everyone has their own journey because there are a number of factors which play a role in one's success.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Ishaan said, "There are so many factors and things that weigh in to your success, or your positioning or recognition, whatever it is that people define success by." He added that although there aren't equal opportunities in the industry, everyone has their own journey.

"Sometimes, people are given opportunities before their time, or above their capabilities, and they're not able to make much of it. Sometimes, people get opportunities that they feel, or it could be true and universal fact that they deserve more than, and they make their place through their hard work and consistency," he said.

Ishaan further said that one shouldn't 'mull and cry too much' about opportunities as, "Anyone could do that, and could be like 'mujhe yeh nahi mila, woh nahi mila', but I feel what's more important is to make the most of what you get. And eventually yes, if you really have the legs, you'll get your space and light, your moment. That's what I believe. But no, I don't think it's all about talent, there are many other factors."

Elaborating on how different factors weigh in on ones's success, "I know of people who're talented but didn't quite develop it into a skill. So yes, it depends. While there's a lot of judgment outside, I don't think people fully understand how things work. It's really an amalgam of so many factors - hard work, luck, being at the right place at the right time, preparation - that result in you getting your space."

Ishaan was last seen in Mira Nair's miniseries, A Suitable Boy. The first episode was broadcast on BBC One, on July 26, 2020. His upcoming films include Khaali Peeli opposite Ananya Panday, and Phone Bhoot opposite Katrina Kaif.

