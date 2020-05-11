    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      It's My Choice: Neha Dhupia Slips In Roadies Controversy In Anniversary Post For Angad Bedi

      By
      |

      On Sunday, Neha Dhupia celebrated her second wedding anniversary with husband Angad Bedi. While sharing an adorable anniversary post for her hubby, Neha also mentioned her roadies controversy.

      Neha Dhupia Slips In Roadies Controversy In Anniversary Post

      Neha took to Twitter to post several cute pictures with Angad, but what grabbed everyone's attention was the caption. It read, "Happy anniversary my love ... to two years of togetherness ..."

      She then added that living with Anagd is like having five boyfriends, "Angad is like 1. The love of my life 2. a suport system 3. a great father,4. My best friend and 5. The most annoying roommate ever. It's like I have 5 bfs in one...it's my choice. #thosewhoknowknow @Imangadbedi."

      Take a look:

      A few months ago, Neha was pulled into a controversy about pseudo feminism, after an episode of MTV Roadies Revolution saw Neha call out a male contestant for slapping his girlfriend for cheating on him with five other boys. Neha went on to defend the girl and said, 'as far as cheating goes, it's her choice.' The comment did not sit well with Roadies fans, and many schooled the actress on what feminism truly means.

      On the occasion of their anniversary, the couple also went live on social media and talked about their married life. In an interview, Neha had revealed the conversation would be candid and will surprise Angad. "We'll raise the toast to two years of our marriage with our fans, by going live on social media. I'll be interviewing Angad on marriage, and the questions are going to be a complete surprise to him. He'll be on the hot seat facing all the questions and we'll also be taking fans queries."

      Raftaar Reacts To Neha Dhupia Getting Trolled For Slamming Roadies Contestant

      Mother's Day 2020: From Mira Rajput To Kareena Kapoor, Meet B-Towns' Coolest Moms

      Story first published: Monday, May 11, 2020, 16:25 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 11, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X