It's Real Army Fighter Choppers & Tanks For Tiger Shroff Starrer Baaghi 3!

There are few things such as a well-orchestrated fight scene that enthralls the audiences and takes the action sequences in a movie a notch higher. The makers of Baaghi 3 got creative and created a set only to destroy it later.

No matter how compelling and narrative a character is or the story is, we all enjoy good brawling scenes that can make our jaw fall straight to the floors. Fight on top of speeding trains may sound like old school but action scenes involving choppers still invigorates thrill. For a particular sequence, makers of Baaghi 3 got 4 real army fighter choppers and 5 tanks to accentuate the sequence and give it a more relatable angle. The makers have paid a hefty amount for these helicopters as they were to completely get destroyed post the shoot. Adding to this, they also created the Dead city set that took them 3 months for completion. The set was later destroyed to pieces once the action sequence was done.

It takes months of hard work and lots of money behind the scenes to ensure a world of make-believe feels real. While the makers are leaving no stone unturned to give audiences higher than their expectations, the audiences are also rooting and waiting for the most anticipated action movie of the year.

Viewers are all set and excited to witness the high octane action of Baaghi 3 on 6th March starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. Helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Baaghi 3 has already become the most talked about movie of the year