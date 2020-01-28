IT'S OFFICIAL! Deepika Padukone And Rishi Kapoor To Star In Remake Of The Intern

Here's some good news for Deepika Padukone fans. The actress is all set to team up with Rishi Kapoor for a film which is an official Hindi remake of the 2015 Hollywood film The Intern. Deepika will also be co-producing this flick. While she will be reprising the role of Anna Hathaway from the original film, Rishi will be stepping into Robert De Niro's shoes.

The Chhapaak star took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Thrilled to present my next! The Indian adaptation of #TheIntern. A 2021 release! Presented by @_KaProductions @warnerbrosindia and @iAmAzure. See you at the movies! @chintskap."

Check out the tweet.

The makers are yet to announce the director of the movie. The remake will be jointly produced by Sunir Kheterpal and Deepika under their banners Azure Entertainment and Ka Productions respectively.

Deepika who was excited to be a part of the remake said in an official statement, "The Intern is an intimate, relationship-driven film, set in and around the workplace; a story that I believe is very relevant to the present-day social and cultural environment. I have been looking for a light, breezy comedy-drama and this story fits in seamlessly. I cannot wait to begin this journey."

Rishi who is looking forward to working with Deepika in this 'heart-warming' film further added, "The Intern is a very relevant film for the present-day Indian workplace milieu and it showcases human relationships beautifully. I am very excited to be working with Deepika and being a part of this heart-warming story. It is great that Warner Bros. and Azure are officially making this film in India."

The Intern is a 2015 American comedy film which revolves around a 70-year-old widower who becomes a senior intern at an online fashion website.

