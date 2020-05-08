Iulia Vantur Says Salman Khan Looks Like A 'Supermodel' In Latest Picture With Niketan Madhok

Salman Khan is currently living with his family at the Panvel farmhouse, from where everyone often shares their daily updates on social media. Recently, in one such Salman Khan's post, Iulia Vantur called him a supermodel.

Salman, while at the farmhouse, is reportedly getting into the action movie look for his upcoming film. His gym photos have been making the rounds on the internet. His recent picture was shared by Niketan Madhok on Instagram. The two can be seen looking at something away from the camera, and he captioned it, "Will also show you what we are looking at.."

Salman Khan looks dapper in the picture with a beard and wearing a dark t-shirt and a cap. Even more than his looks, it was his ladylove Iulia Vantur's comment that grabbed fans' attention. She left a comment on the post calling them, "supermodels" with two okay emojis.

Earlier, Salman Khan was caught on camera sneaking up on Iulia while she was on a live chat session. The video quickly went viral, confirming she was staying at the farmhouse with Salman. She was also seen in the video where the whole clan was donating essential food items to the underprivileged amid the lockdown. The video also shows Jacqueline Fernandez and Waluscha D'Souza.

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai alongside Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and others. Directed by Prabhu Deva, Radhe was set for an Eid release in 2020. Salman, earlier this year, also announced Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Pooja Hegde, which was set to release in 2021.

Salman Khan Sneaks In During Rumoured Girlfriend Iulia Vantur's Live Chat Session

Salman Khan Releases New Coronavirus-Themed Awareness Song, Pyaar Karona