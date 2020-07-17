Iulia Vantur Takes Up Farming At Salman Khan's Panvel Farmhouse; Grows Rice In The Fields

Iulia Vantur Revisits Her Childhood Memories

The actress shared a picture of herself planting rice in the lush green fields and wrote, "I spent many of my summer holidays at the country side as a child and I use to enjoy helping my grandparents working the land, planting seeds, taking care of the animals. It is very rewarding. I've never planted rice before so this was a new experience for me. About this experience I ll share more very soon on my youtube chanel. Subscribe to my youtube chanel fast #iuliavantur #ricefield #farmlife #love #nature #rice #green #work #grateful."

Salman Khan's Tribute To The Farmers

A few days ago, the Bharat actor had posted a picture, in which he, covered in mud, was seen sitting in a field. "Respect to all the farmers," read the caption on his post. Unfortunately, the picture didn't go down well with a section of netizens, and they trolled him on social media.

Before that, he had posted a snap, in which he was seen working on the fields at his farmhouse.

Meanwhile, Iulia Was Recently Seen Enjoying A Horse-Ride At The Farmhouse

"Riding into the weekend like... #iuliavantur #horseriding #saturday #weekend #horse #love #fun #riding," the actress wrote the caption for her Instagram video.

Monsoon Diaries

Not long ago, post a rain spell, Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur had set out to explore and enjoy the scenic beauty of the lush greenery at the farmhose. Later, Iulia had even posted a few pictures of herself basking in nature's glory.