Iulia Vantur Takes Up Farming At Salman Khan's Panvel Farmhouse; Grows Rice In The Fields
Salman Khan is currently stationed at his Panvel farmhouse with few of his family members and close friends amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The superstar has been making productive use of his lockdown time by making music videos, painting, horse-riding and other creative activities.
Recently, Salman had even taken to farming at his farmhouse, and now, his rumoured lady-love Iulia Vantur, who has moved with him during lockdown, seems to be following his footsteps. The actress has shared a picture, in which she is seen growing rice in the fields at Salman's farmhouse.
Iulia Vantur Revisits Her Childhood Memories
The actress shared a picture of herself planting rice in the lush green fields and wrote, "I spent many of my summer holidays at the country side as a child and I use to enjoy helping my grandparents working the land, planting seeds, taking care of the animals. It is very rewarding. I've never planted rice before so this was a new experience for me. About this experience I ll share more very soon on my youtube chanel. Subscribe to my youtube chanel fast #iuliavantur #ricefield #farmlife #love #nature #rice #green #work #grateful."
Salman Khan's Tribute To The Farmers
A few days ago, the Bharat actor had posted a picture, in which he, covered in mud, was seen sitting in a field. "Respect to all the farmers," read the caption on his post. Unfortunately, the picture didn't go down well with a section of netizens, and they trolled him on social media.
Before that, he had posted a snap, in which he was seen working on the fields at his farmhouse.
Meanwhile, Iulia Was Recently Seen Enjoying A Horse-Ride At The Farmhouse
"Riding into the weekend like... #iuliavantur #horseriding #saturday #weekend #horse #love #fun #riding," the actress wrote the caption for her Instagram video.
Monsoon Diaries
Not long ago, post a rain spell, Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur had set out to explore and enjoy the scenic beauty of the lush greenery at the farmhose. Later, Iulia had even posted a few pictures of herself basking in nature's glory.
