Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na Actor Imran Khan Has Quit Acting, Confirms Friend Akshay Oberoi

Imran Khan And Akshay Oberoi Studied Acting Together

Akshay Oberoi was quoted as saying by the tabloid, "My best friend in Bollywood is Imran Khan, who is no longer an actor because he has quit acting. Imran is my closest friend, whom I can get up at 4 am and call. Me and Imran have been with each other for almost 18 years, we studied acting together at Kishore Acting School in Andheri West."

Akshay Oberoi Reveals His Friend Imran Khan Has Left Acting

The Gurgaon actor further added, "See, Imran Khan has left acting at the moment. As far as I know, there is a better writer and director inside Imran, I do not know when he will direct his film himself, I am not going to put any pressure, but as a friend, I think so he will direct his film soon. Also, when Imran directs, I know he will make a wonderful film because his sensibility and understanding of cinema is very high."

Lately, Imran Khan Has Been In The News For His Personal Life

There are reports in the media about trouble brewing in his marriage with his childhood sweetheart Avantika Malik. Last year in June, when Imran was asked about it at an event, the actor lashed out, "How can you ask such a question at an event like this?" On the other hand, Imran's wife Avantika often finds herself in the news for her cryptic posts on social media.