Jaaved Jaaferi's Emotional Message For Fans Post Father Jagdeep's Demise: Thank You For Your Love

Jaaved Jaaferi's Heartfelt Message For Fans

The actor told PTI, "There are a lot of people who have sent us messages but we couldn't reply to everyone. Whosoever is watching this, we thank you for your blessings and love. Our father gave 70 years to the industry and got a lot of love and respect. That love is being reflected today, as we can see."

Jaaved Jaaferi Asked People To Remember His Late Father In Their Prayers

"On behalf of our father, who gave his 70 years, please, if you could say a small prayer for him. That will be a lot for us," he was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Meezaan Jaffery's Emotional Tribute To Jagdeep

After attending his grandfather's funeral, the Malaal actor shared an adorable throwback picture of himself as a kid, kissing Jagdeep on one of his cheeks.

When Jaaved Jaaferi Said That His Father Was His Biggest Inspiration

"He (Jagdeep) came from the streets, after Partition, when everything was lost. He had to support himself and his mother. So all that played a big part in shaping me, my thinking and how I approached my work. He inspired me even as a human being and an actor. I learnt from him that nothing was ever too small," the actor had said in his recent interview with Indian Express.