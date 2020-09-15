Jackie Shroff Confirms Collaboration With Anil Kapoor; Says 'Eagerly Waiting, My Lakhan'

Jackie Shroff's Post

When Jackie Shroff commented, "Bhidu bhari" with a fire emoji, Anil Kapoor quickly replied, saying, "Jackie Shroff, get ready for our next together... team working on it." Certain reports have also claimed that their upcoming project is set to be titled Ram Chand Kishan Chand.

Shroff Is Excited For The Project

Jackie Shroff even shared a screenshot of their conversation on his Instagram account the following morning. On Monday, Shroff captioned the post as, "Eagerly waiting, my Lakhan." He also shared a video of himself giving a thumbs up to the yet-to-be-announced project.

Jackie And Anil Have Been Part Of Many Super Hit Releases In 1980s

Meanwhile, Subhash Ghai's 1989 directorial venture Ram Lakhan was a superhit. They were cast opposite Dimple Kapadia and Madhuri Dixit as female leads. Rakhee Gulzar played Ram and Lakhan's mother, while Amrish Puri played the main antagonist. Over the years, Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor have been seen together in several movies and they have been superhits.