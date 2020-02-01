Jackie Shroff Is Next To Join Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi; Makers Announce On His 63rd Birthday

Jackie Shroff is celebrating his 63rd birthday this weekend, and to surprise he fans the actor announced he will be joining the cast of Sooryavanshi. Rohit Shetty shared the look from the sets of the film and also teases there will be more surprises coming.

Jackie Shroff is third to join the cast after Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. While it is not clear yet what role we will see Jackie it, the post most likely hints at a cop character. While sharing the picture, Rohit wrote, "Just when you thought you knew all the characters of Our Cop Universe...Presenting to you The Man Himself...JACKIE SHROFF... And...Surprise Abhi bhi baaki hai mere Dost @apnabhidu #sooryavanshi."

Jackie also shared the post on his Instagram profile with the same caption. Throughout his career, we have seen Shroff portray the character of a cop several times and the films have gone on to become big blockbusters. There is no doubt that Sooryavanshi will continue on the tradition.

Sooryavanshi is the fourth film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe, after the last release Simmba in 2018 with Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan. Ranveer and Ajay will also be returning as their character for a cameo in the film.

Akshay and Katrina have been shooting for the film since 2019, and have been keeping fans up to date with the progress. The film will reportedly hit screens on March 27, 2020.

