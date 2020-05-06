Jackie Shroff Regrets Not Sharing Screen Space With Rishi Kapoor: This Wish Will Never Come True Now

This Wish Of Rishi Kapoor & Jackie Shroff Will Remain Unfulfilled

He told the leading tabloid, "Chintuji always used to tell me, ‘Jaggu dada, I want to do a film opposite you. We've worked together in so many movies but never faced each other on camera.' Him being a senior to me and one of the finest actors of the industry, I so wanted to act with him. I feel sad that this wish never will come true now. We've lost a precious jewel of the crown."

Jackie Shroff Was Awestruck When He Saw Rishi Kapoor For The First Time

Jackie recalled how he was awestruck by Rishi Kapoor's aura and personality, when he saw him for the first time.

The Ram Lakhan actor revealed, "I remember his film Bobby (1973) had released and he shot to fame overnight. I was hanging around the Pastry Palace in Mumbai and I saw him there for the first time. I was like, ‘Wao, Rishi Kapoor!' I wasn't an actor then and seeing a superstar was like a fan moment to me and I never knew that one day, we would share such great camaraderie."

The Actor Was A Huge Fan Of Rishi Kapoor

Jackie Shroff said that he loved everything about Rishi Kapoor. "I couldn't do what he could. Neither I could dance like him nor romance," he said, further adding, "He would meet people with a big warm hug and was so jovial and always sharing good vibes. I could always feel that affection from a senior not just for myself but for Tiger (son, Tiger Shroff) as well. We would ring up and discuss Tiger's performance in his recent movies. Coming from him really meant a lot to me."

Jackie Shroff On Rishi Kapoor's Demise

The actor said that Rishi Kapoor's death has left a huge void which can never be filled. "He is embedded deeply in my heart forever," signed off Jackie.