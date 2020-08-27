Jackky Bhagnani Extends Help To COVID Quarantine Centers, BMC Expressed Gratitude

The global pandemic has left a huge dent in the economy and a lot of people are suffering. Even though the government is doing its best to make things easy, they have urged people to aid to the best of their ability and Jackky Bhagnani has gone one step further and donated rations for Bandra, Khar and Santacruz COVID wards and the Brihan Mumbai Council thanked him for his help earlier today.

BMC thanked Jackky and tweeted, “@mybmc MCGM is thankful to @jackkybhagnani and team for their significant and timely contribution towards food and essentials arrangements for COVID - 19 patients and institution quarantine centres of BANDRA, KHAR and SANTACRUZ. We value your true and consistent efforts “

Replying to the tweet and expressing his gratitude, Jackky wrote, “This is the least I could do Folded hands Kudos to @mybmc and the entire team for the splendid efforts. @mybmcWardHW @VVVispute @iqbalsinghchah2”

This is the least I could do 🙏 Kudos to @mybmc and the entire team for the splendid efforts. @mybmcWardHW @VVVispute @iqbalsinghchah2 https://t.co/JafYbSEud6 — Jackky Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani) August 27, 2020

Earlier also, the multifaceted personality Jackky has donated more than 1000 PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kits to BMC officials. When Jackky found out that these officials were working without these kits, he immediately decided to send those to them.

Apart from this, previously Jackky Bhagnani extended support to over 600 dancer’s families from the All India Film Television and Events Dancers Association.

Jackky Bhagnani is currently shooting for Bell Bottom in the UK and is one of the first few producers who have started working while adhering to the new social norms.

