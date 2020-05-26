Jackky Bhagnani Organizes 6 AM Narration For Akshay Kumar And Team Bell Bottom To Finalize Script

Necessity is the mother of invention. This morning Jackky Bhagnani shared a photograph of what was obviously a zoom call with actor Akshay Kumar, veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani, director Ranjit Tiwari, producer Nikkhil Advani and writer Aseem Arora.

Jackky's message along with the photo revealed the entire story. He has recently been at the forefront in putting together most of his production house Pooja Entertainment's projects

Jackky's tweet read:

"My definition of a perfect morning. It was great to organise this 6 am #BellBottom narration with @akshaykumar Sir. What a fab script @ranjit_tiwari @aseem_arora. We are all set - haina @nikkhiladvani. Dad @vashubhagnani we have never had such an early morning together."

Bell Bottom with Akshay Kumar in the lead was announced earlier this year and from this announcement it seems all is on course.

Well, all we can say is that Jackky and the team of Bell Bottom are ensuring that the show must go on.

Recently, Jackky had confirmed that there will be a new normal with regard to the way films will be shot hereon, and had shared how Pooja Entertainment is going to incorporate changes.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar Shoots For Public Service Ad In Lockdown! Here Are The Details

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar Mourns The Demise Of Hockey Legend Balbir Singh

ALSO READ: Pooja Entertainment Says 'Safety First' Whenever Lockdown Is Over And Film Shoots Are Allowed