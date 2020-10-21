Jacqueline Fernandez Collaborates With Amanda Cerny, Hosting A Podcast Called 'Feels Good'

Bollywood's Sunshine girl Jacqueline Fernandez has done numerous films and is loved for her work and charm she spreads on screen. The actress' recent film announcements have created a huge buzz across the internet.

The Bollywood diva has collaborated with international celebrity/influencer, Amanda Cerny for her podcast. It really 'feels good' to see Jacqueline take to newer heights each day but this is special because Jacqueline is that only Bollywood celebrity who is a host for a podcast.

The podcast is titled 'Feels Good Podcasts' and the first episode is out already. The name itself suggests that everything about this podcasts will be with filled with good feelings and positive vibes. Both, Amanda and Jacqueline are great friends, their pleasant voices on the podcasts will better any day with all good vibes.

First episode is out🥳 go listen now! https://t.co/eRqk1DO4La — Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) October 21, 2020

The forthcoming podcasts will be an interesting insight to their lives and the friendship they share. The two hosts will be giving away exciting gifts in each episode of their podcasts and that's what makes it even more exciting for the listeners.

We know you must be excited to learn more about it and so are we. You can listen to their podcasts on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

On the work front, the actress has been making back to back announcements for her upcoming projects and we're looking forward to see her swoon the audiences.

