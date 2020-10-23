Jacqueline Fernandez Gears Up To Get Back To The Set Life In Full Swing

Bollywood Miss Sunshine Jacqueline Fernandez, is loved for her smacking on screen presence. Her charismatic and happy-go-lucky persona has made her the audience's favourite. With the new normal in place, Jacqueline is now back to the set life, and by the looks of her social, she has a jam-packed schedule for the upcoming months.

The actress took to her social media and displayed a candid video of her practicing yoga while a friend helps her pack and curate looks for her travels.

Have a look!

It will be on a hop-skip-jump from one film set to another for the actress in the coming months, owing to her brand commitments and some big-buck releases. By the looks of it, the actress will be living out of a suitcase, quite literally.

Jacqueline will be next seen with Salman Khan in Kick 2. She also has Bhoot Police which features Yami Gautam, Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor, followed by Cirkus, alongside Ranveer Singh. Her podcast 'Feels Good' along with Amanda Cerny, recently hit the floors, and has been a massive hit amongst the audience.

