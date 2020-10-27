Jacqueline Fernandez Gifts A Swanky Car To Her Staff Member On Dussehra; Watch Video

Jacqueline Fernandez Surprises Her Staff Member

In the video, Jacqueline, who is dressed in a traffic cop's costume, is asked to step back as her staff member breaks a coconut on the road, next to the new car. Others around them are seen cheering as the coconut breaks in the first stroke and water spills out.

Jacqueline Fernandez Has A Heart Of Gold

A Hindustan Times report quoted as source as saying, "On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, Jacqueline surprised a member of her staff who has been with her since she made her debut in Bollywood, she gifted the member a car but didn't know when it would've delivered hence Jacqueline can be seen donning the uniform of a traffic police inspector because she was on the sets of her film. Previously, Jacqueline had also gifted a car to her make up artist and is known for being very kind hearted and loving towards everyone in life."

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Recently Crossed 46 Million Followers On Instagram

To express her gratitude, the actress shared three nearly-topless pictures in which she was seen holding a bunch of yellow and pink roses against herself. She captioned one of the pictures as, "Love you, thank you."