Jacqueline Fernandez Gifts A Swanky Car To Her Staff Member On Dussehra; Watch Video
Actress Jacqueline Fernandez recently won many hearts when she gifted one of her staff members a swanky car on Dussehra. The Race 3 actress's kind gesture left the netizens mighty impressed. A video of Jacqueline is going viral on the internet in which she is seen handing the staff members the keys of his new car and went performing puja with him.
Watch the video here.
View this post on Instagram
@jacquelinef143 gifts a swanky car to her staff member on occasion of Dussehra. Isn't she the sweetest? . . #jacquelinefernandes #jacquelinefernandez #jacquelinefernandez💃 #bollywoodactress #bollywoodnews #bollywoodcelebrity #instavideo #videooftheday #entertainmentindustry #fifafooz
A post shared by Fifafooz (@fifafoozofficial) on Oct 26, 2020 at 9:16am PDT
Jacqueline Fernandez Surprises Her Staff Member
In the video, Jacqueline, who is dressed in a traffic cop's costume, is asked to step back as her staff member breaks a coconut on the road, next to the new car. Others around them are seen cheering as the coconut breaks in the first stroke and water spills out.
Jacqueline Fernandez Has A Heart Of Gold
A Hindustan Times report quoted as source as saying, "On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, Jacqueline surprised a member of her staff who has been with her since she made her debut in Bollywood, she gifted the member a car but didn't know when it would've delivered hence Jacqueline can be seen donning the uniform of a traffic police inspector because she was on the sets of her film. Previously, Jacqueline had also gifted a car to her make up artist and is known for being very kind hearted and loving towards everyone in life."
Meanwhile, Jacqueline Recently Crossed 46 Million Followers On Instagram
To express her gratitude, the actress shared three nearly-topless pictures in which she was seen holding a bunch of yellow and pink roses against herself. She captioned one of the pictures as, "Love you, thank you."
Speaking about films, Jacqueline will next been seen in Salman Khan's Kick 2 and Bhoot Police co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam. The Sri Lankan beauty is also a part of Rohit Shetty's recently-announced film Cirkus. The ensemble cast also includes Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma.
ALSO READ: Jacqueline Fernandez Gears Up To Get Back To The Set Life In Full Swing
ALSO READ: Jacqueline Fernandez Reveals She Was Teased for Her Hindi By Co-actors; 'I Used To Get Really Angry'