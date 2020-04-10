    For Quick Alerts
      Busting Myths: Jacqueline Fernandez Interacts With A COVID-19 Survivor

      There's no denying that social media is a great platform to spread awareness about the ongoing Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. But as they say 'every coin has two sides', the misuse of social media is also rapidly increasing with each passing day and it's nothing but sad! Currently, there are many myths about the Novel Coronavirus which keep circulating on through social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc. Thankfully, actress Jacqueline Fernandez conducted a live chat with the first COVID-19 patient from Surat, Rita Bachkaniwala, who busted many myths around the deadly virus.

      Speaking of being infected with COVID-19, Rita, who is a pastry chef, revealed that she had come from London to Mumbai on February 14. While landing in Mumbai, she came out clear at the thermal test points at the airport.

      On February 16, she had a temperature and Rita immediately called the helpline and informed the authorities about her condition.

      She said, "From my symptoms, doctors say I might have contracted it from airport or airplane. Places are infected. When I landed in India on 14, I had no symptoms - no cough no temperature at airport and later, I had a temperature on February 16. I called the helpline and was advised to take the test."

      When Jacqueline asked Rita, what should a person do, if one feels he/she has the symptoms, the COVID-19 survivor said, "Self isolation is the first thing you do. I did not meet my parents and did everything by myself. That's how they were not infected. I had symptoms and decided to go to the hospital. The hospital had all facilities - isolation ward, AC, bathroom, heater for hot water inside my room. There was also a small balcony kind of place where I could take a walk."

      When asked if going under the treatment was painful, Rita said, "Breathlessness happens when it spreads. I reported promptly and my infection was detected when it was still only in the throat. It had not reached the lungs till then. I did experience oxygen shortage which caused a lot of fatigue."

      Rita further revealed that she stayed in the hospital for two weeks. She came out of the hospital when her tests came negative twice.

      We hope this article will help many of our readers who are panicking owing to the current situation of our country. Hence, we urge everyone to stay home and stay safe.

      Story first published: Friday, April 10, 2020, 18:25 [IST]
