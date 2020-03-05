Jacqueline Fernandez Reveals She Was Teased for Her Hindi By Co-actors; ‘I Used To Get Really Angry’

As an actress who came from another country and had to build her career in Bollywood with no prior connections, Jacqueline Fernandez has made remarkable headway. Despite starting off as the leading actress in her debut film, Jacqueline's journey was not without struggles. One of those struggles, she reveals, was being bullied for the way she spoke Hindi and for 'trying too hard to fit in'.

Jacqueline won the Miss Universe Sri Lanka pageant in 2006, and made her Bollywood debut in 2009 with Aladin. Talking about how she was made fun of for her Hindi during her early days, she told Pinkvilla, "I didn't belong here. So I knew I would never be able to speak Hindi like Sonakshi (Sinha). Even my co-actors have imitated my Hindi to the extent that they spoofed it. I used to get really angry."

She continued, "It's not that I don't try. I take regular classes for hours, everyday, and I'm getting better for sure. Previously, I used to say weird things in Hindi. My friends have sometimes corrected me but there were also a few who made fun of me and ridiculed me. I am not friends with them anymore."

Talking about an instance where some of her industry friends made fun of her, she said, "There was this Diwali party and I was wearing a really pretty Indian outfit. These three actor friends of mine looked at me and said, 'Jackie, you're trying too hard to be Indian and fit in'."

Jacqueline is currently busy with the shoot of Attack, which co-stars John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh. The action-thriller is directed by Lakshya Raj Anand and is scheduled to hit theatres on August 14, 2020, during the Independence Day weekend.

ALSO READ: 'Paying Much More Attention To Meditation, Breathing, And Inner Peace', Shares Jacqueline Fernandez

ALSO READ: Jacqueline Fernandez To Make Her Tollywood Debut Opposite Pawan Kalyan In His Next?