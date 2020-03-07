    For Quick Alerts
      Jacqueline Fernandez Shares First Look Of Her Holi Song Mere Angne Mein With Asim Riaz

      Jacqueline Fernandez recently took to social media to reveal a sneak peek first look of her upcoming music video. The Holi Song, Mere Angne Mein will also feature Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz opposite Jacqueline. The highly anticipated T-Series single is already creating a lot of excitement amongst fans owing to Jacqueline and Asim’s amazing chemistry.

      For the uninitiated, the duo has been dropping quite a few pictures and BTS videos online which have only amped up the excitement around the special music video which will hit the market tomorrow on March 8.

      The first look snap has already garnered over 5 lakhs likes in less than two hours. T-Series too shared the poster on Twitter and wrote, "#MereAngneMein is all set to be your favourite dance number! Releasing on 8th March. @itsBhushanKumar @Asli_Jacqueline @iamrealasim @iAmNehaKakkar @tanishkbagchi @SapruandRao @RajaHasanSagar" (sic).

      Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the lyrics of the song have been penned by Vayu. Mere Angne Mein has been sung by Neha Kakkar and Raja Hassan. Check out the post here:

      In the meantime, Jacqueline is currently busy shooting for her upcoming action film Attack, alongside John Abraham. The movie also stars Rakul Preet Singh and is being directed by Lakshya Raj Anand.

      Story first published: Saturday, March 7, 2020, 19:46 [IST]
