Jacqueline Fernandez Shares Note On Her Health Status After Team Members Test Positive For COVID-19

Jacqueline Reveals All The Crew Members Were Tested For COVID-19 As Precaution

The actress wrote, "Hello Everyone, We were beginning to adopt the new normal and getting back to work for a brand shoot and as a precautionary measure, the entire shoot crew was getting tested. I would like to inform you that two people from the shoot crew have unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19."

Jacqueline Fernandez Says The Shoot Has Been Delayed

"We have delayed the shoot as safety of the people is of utmost importance. Both the infected members are currently self isolating and being treated. The rest of the crew and I have tested negative but are taking all the necessary safety measures and following the guidelines strictly. I would like to thank the BMC officials for all their help and guidance," she continued in her note.

With Respect To Work

The actress recently signed Saif Ali Khan-Arjun Kapoor horror-comedy Bhoot Police. Yami Gautam plays the other leading lady in the film.

Jacqueline Fernandez Is Also A Part Of Salman Khan's Kick 2

Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala had made this announcement on Jacqueline Fernandez's birthday last month. He had shared a short video of a gift box which opened up to share the teaser poster of Kick 2, and ended with some iconic scenes from Kick.