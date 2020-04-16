    For Quick Alerts
      Jacqueline Fernandez Shows Us How Yoga, With Inversions Is The Best Pick For Quarantine To Stay Fit

      By Lekhaka
      Everyone, including you, is struggling to get fit during this quarantine. Having so many options to choose from on the internet about workouts and much more, Jacqueline Fernandez has just one workout to follow religiously in order to be fit in the long term which helps you stay fit mentally and physically, both!

      Taking to her social media, Jacqueline recently shared a video of her doing yoga in the lush green abode of mother nature and she does two various types of inversions which require a decent amount of concentration and also core strength.

      The first one being, a headstand then transitioned into a reverse bicycle split. The second one being bakasana which requires a lot of strength in the arms as the arms pick up the entire body weight. Jacqueline has executed both the poses seamlessly and now, we know we know the secret behind such a well-toned physique Jacqueline has. She is the fittest actress in the industry.

      Want to win a Baby G watch?? Stay Home Stay Tough with @babyg_in and join my Inversion challenge! Inversions are an important part of my daily fitness routine as it increases blood flow and improves circulation! @kuldeepshashi @saajan_singh23 I wanna see some inversion inspiration from you! And to all my fans here’s your chance to win! Just tag 2 of your friends on this post and DM your videos to @babyg_in #stayhomestaytough with @babyg_in

      Jacqueline is rightly titled as 'Bollywood's miss Sunshine' as the actress is fit, mentally and physically too while she exudes positivity with her aura and outlook. Jacqueline has the perfect body goals you can look out for definitely. Yoga helps one to be fit in the long-term process as well. Now that you know the secret, get your yoga mats and start your journey!

      On the work front, Jacqueline will be seen next in Mrs. Serial Killer which is premiering on 1st May and we cannot wait!

