      Jacqueline Fernandez: My State Of Mind Is Just Self-Reflection And Positivity

      By Lekhaka
      Hailed as Bollywood's Miss Sunshine for always brightening up one's mood and day with her cheerful self, Jacqueline Fernandez is widely loved by her audiences. During such tough times when mental health has become a priority and everyone is trying to stay positive, Jacqueline shares her current state of mind and much more about her thoughts on positivity.

      In an interview with a leading magazine, Jacqueline was asked about her current state of mind during these difficult times to which the actress said, "My current state of mind right now is actually really positive. I feel we are sitting in such a unique time in the world. It's always just about trying to make the most out of things and stay positive, and for me right now I see this time as something where you can really internalise."

      jacqueline-fernandez-state-of-mind-is-just-self-reflection

      Jacqueline further added, "I think you know work on just becoming a better person and work on your qualities and work on your ethics and your character, all of that kind of stuff because you have now so much time to meditate on it and reflect on it."

      Guiding one to follow the right path mentally, Jacqueline said, "So my current state of mind right now is just, okay, where do I need to improve in life? I used to be so busy where these were the things I didn't even look at like didn't pay enough attention to. Now that I do have that time, what are the things I actually want to improve in myself and I am not talking about externally like skills but like internally? My state of mind is just self-reflection and positivity."

      Giving the right dose of positivity to her viewers, Jacqueline is sharing how one can use this time in-hand in the most productive way possible even by doing the smallest of things.

      Jacqueline's latest film Mrs. Serial Killer which even marks her OTT debut was loved by all. The actress also recently released a song along with Salman Khan 'Tere Bina'.

      Story first published: Wednesday, May 20, 2020, 15:25 [IST]
