Mission Mangal Director Jagan Shakti Thanks Akshay Kumar For Bringing Him Back To Walkable Situation

Director Jagan Shakti is all hale and hearty now and he is thankful to actor Akshay Kumar for lending a helping hand to him. While speaking to a leading daily, Jagan Shakti said, "Akshay sir is the one who brought me back... in giving me a life, giving me a film, and now he has brought me back to walkable situation."

For the unversed, Jagan was hospitalised in January. Reportedly, the filmmaker was collapsed while he was with his friends and was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai immediately. He was later diagnosed with arteriovenous malformation (AVM).

When asked about how he is feeling now, he said that he is all good. "Just coming back to the grind, and back to business. I'll come back and show more good cinema. Every year in the winter, I used to get headaches which would remain for around one week or 10 days, and then go away. Now everything is fine," added the Mission Mangal director.

Jagan also asserted that the woman brigade of Mission Mangal - Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen were very supportive and used to keep a tab on his health regularly.

Inputs - HT