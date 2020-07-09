Jagdeep's Funeral: Javed Jaffery, Johnny Lever And Others Bid Tearful Goodbye To The Late Actor
Veteran actor-comedian Jagdeep breathed his last at 8.30 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on July 8, 2020. He was suffering from age-related issues. His demise has left the film industry in grief. According to reports, the Sholay actor was put to rest in a cemetary in South Mumbai today (July 9, 2020). Jagdeep is survived by his wife, daughter and sons- actor Javed and Naved Jaffery.
Owing to COVID-19 restrictions, only the family members and a few Bollywood celebrities attended Jagdeep's last rites. Check out the pictures here.
Johnny Lever Arrives To Pay His Last Respects To Jagdeep
The ace comedian was one of the first ones who arrived to pay his last respects to the legendary actor.
After the last rites were performed, Johnny spoke to the paparazzi about how would try to copy the late actor whenever they worked together. Johnny said that he was grateful to have got an opportunity to work with Jagdeep, and learnt a lot from him.
Further, Johnny added that Jagdeep is an ''irreplaceable treasure in cinema'." He said that when people would exit theatres, they would come out repeating the legendary actor's dialogues.
A Huge Loss For The Jaffery Family
Jagdeep's actor-son Javed Jaffery gets emotional while carrying the actor's mortal remains to the cemetary.
Johnny Lever Offers His Condolence To Jagdeep's Family
The actor is seen interacting with Javed Jaffery in this picture.
The Final Journey
Jagdeep's family members and friends clicked by photographers, on their way to the funeral.
Jagdeep, whose real name was Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri, started his journey in films with B. R. Chopra's Afsana in 1951. After playing the lead roles in films like Bhabhi, Barkha and others, Jagdeep established himself as a comedian with Shammi Kapoor's Brahmachari. However, it was his role of Soorma Bhopali in Amitabh Bachchan-Dharmendra's Sholay which made him a hit with the audience.
