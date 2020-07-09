Jagdeep's Funeral: Javed Jaffery, Johnny Lever And Others Bid Tearful Goodbye To The Late Actor

Johnny Lever Arrives To Pay His Last Respects To Jagdeep

The ace comedian was one of the first ones who arrived to pay his last respects to the legendary actor.

After the last rites were performed, Johnny spoke to the paparazzi about how would try to copy the late actor whenever they worked together. Johnny said that he was grateful to have got an opportunity to work with Jagdeep, and learnt a lot from him.

Further, Johnny added that Jagdeep is an ''irreplaceable treasure in cinema'." He said that when people would exit theatres, they would come out repeating the legendary actor's dialogues.

A Huge Loss For The Jaffery Family

Jagdeep's actor-son Javed Jaffery gets emotional while carrying the actor's mortal remains to the cemetary.

Johnny Lever Offers His Condolence To Jagdeep's Family

The actor is seen interacting with Javed Jaffery in this picture.

The Final Journey

Jagdeep's family members and friends clicked by photographers, on their way to the funeral.