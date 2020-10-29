Jaideep Ahlawat Reveals His Biggest Compliment Has An Irrfan Khan Connection

Jaideep Ahlawat has earned a lot of praise, not only from fans but also his colleagues, for his performance in the hit web series Paatal Lok. The actor revealed the best compliment he received for his performance in the series, and it has a late Irrfan Khan connection to it. Read on!

Jaideep revealed that the biggest compliment he has received is a fan made meme which shows the late Irrfan looking down on earth and wondering what must be the state of acting after he passed. At the bottom, there is a picture of Jaideep's character from Paatal Lok, assuring Irrfan that he will handle it.

Speaking to Filmfare, Jaideep said, "I received a photo early in the morning, it was a meme. It had Irrfan Saab's (late actor Irrfan Khan) picture on top and a quote that read 'Pata nahi dharti par acting ka kya ho raha hoga (I wonder what is happening to acting down on Earth)'. And below that is a picture of Hathiram and next to it is a quote from the show 'Main sambhal lunga bhai (I will handle it brother)'. That was the moment when I felt that I will never receive a bigger compliment than this."

Irrfan, one of the most loved critically acclaimed actors of the Hindi film industry, left a huge dent when he passed away in late April this year. His death was mourned not only by celebs and fans from India, but also all over the world.

Meanwhile, Jaideep was last seen in Maqbool Khan's directoral Khaali Peeli, which also starred Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday.

