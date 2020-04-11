Jaipur Police Takes A Major Jibe At Masakali 2.0 Starring Sidharth Malhotra And Tara Sutaria!

It seems nothing is working in favour of Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria's latest track, Masakali 2.0, which is a remixed version of the Masakali track from Delhi 6. Earlier, AR Rahman, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Mohit Chauhan and Prasoon Joshi had brutally slammed the remake of Masakali and now, the Twitter page of Jaipur Police has taken a major jibe at the latest track.

The Twitter handle of Jaipur Police shared a picture of a man listening to an unpleasant music with a message, 'If you are unnecessarily roaming outside we will put you in a room and play Masakali 2.0 on loop'. They captioned the post saying, "मत उडियो, तू डरियो. ना कर मनमानी, मनमानी. घर में ही रहियो. ना कर नादानी. ऐ मसक्कली, मसक्कली#StayAtHome #JaipurPolice #TanishkBagchi #Masakali2 #ARRahman @arrahman @juniorbachchan @sonamakapoor @RakeyshOmMehra."

Many netizens lauded the Jaipur Police for their humourous post. A netizen wrote, "This is human rights violation. Nobody should be forced to listen to that sh*t. It is more dangerous for health than Corona." Another netizen wrote, "Trolling level infinity."

On a related note, a few days ago, Kangana Ranaut's sister, Rangoli Chandel also criticised Masakali 2.0 and tweeted, "Nothing worse for an artist when his/her genius work violently taken from them turned in to a cheap atrocious copy and sold for dimwits low IQ audience, art must cultivate the audience to enjoy fine work not ruin fine work to suit tacky gawar audience..."

Meanwhile the song has crossed 22 million views on YouTube in three days. It is yet to be seen whether it will cross 100 million or not. The remake song is sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon and composed by Tanishk Bagchi.