    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Jaipur Police Takes A Major Jibe At Masakali 2.0 Starring Sidharth Malhotra And Tara Sutaria!

      By
      |

      It seems nothing is working in favour of Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria's latest track, Masakali 2.0, which is a remixed version of the Masakali track from Delhi 6. Earlier, AR Rahman, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Mohit Chauhan and Prasoon Joshi had brutally slammed the remake of Masakali and now, the Twitter page of Jaipur Police has taken a major jibe at the latest track.

      After AR Rahman, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Slams Masakali 2.0, Says It'll Damage Your Eardrums

      The Twitter handle of Jaipur Police shared a picture of a man listening to an unpleasant music with a message, 'If you are unnecessarily roaming outside we will put you in a room and play Masakali 2.0 on loop'. They captioned the post saying, "मत उडियो, तू डरियो. ना कर मनमानी, मनमानी. घर में ही रहियो. ना कर नादानी. ऐ मसक्कली, मसक्कली#StayAtHome #JaipurPolice #TanishkBagchi #Masakali2 #ARRahman @arrahman @juniorbachchan @sonamakapoor @RakeyshOmMehra."

      jaipur-police-takes-a-major-jibe-at-masakali-remix-version

      Many netizens lauded the Jaipur Police for their humourous post. A netizen wrote, "This is human rights violation. Nobody should be forced to listen to that sh*t. It is more dangerous for health than Corona." Another netizen wrote, "Trolling level infinity."

      Mohit Chauhan On Masakali 2.0: Why Call It 'Masakali' When It Doesn't Even Sound Like Original

      On a related note, a few days ago, Kangana Ranaut's sister, Rangoli Chandel also criticised Masakali 2.0 and tweeted, "Nothing worse for an artist when his/her genius work violently taken from them turned in to a cheap atrocious copy and sold for dimwits low IQ audience, art must cultivate the audience to enjoy fine work not ruin fine work to suit tacky gawar audience..."

      Meanwhile the song has crossed 22 million views on YouTube in three days. It is yet to be seen whether it will cross 100 million or not. The remake song is sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon and composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

      Story first published: Saturday, April 11, 2020, 16:05 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 11, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X