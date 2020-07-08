Jacqueline Fernandez Shares She Has Been Dealing With Major Anxiety, Says Yoga Is Helping A Lot

The past few months have been an unusual period for all of us because of the outbreak and spread of the Novel Coronavirus pandemic. Just like some of us, celebrities too have been facing mental struggles to cope with this period.

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez opened up about dealing with major anxiety in the past few weeks, and what helped her face it. Jacqueline revealed that she has been practicing yoga consistently for a while now, and the most important lesson it has taught her is gratitude for life.

Jacqueline took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her practicing yoga. "I have been dealing with some major anxiety these past few weeks.. however being consistent with yoga has taught me the valuable lesson of being in the moment and what's even more important.. gratitude.. for life and being alive.. have a great day everyone! Namaste," she wrote as caption for her video.

This is not the first time that Jacqueline opened up about struggling with anxiety and depression. In an earlier interview with a leading daily, Jacqueline had shared that she is usually perceived to be cheerful but that is not the case. She revealed that she finds herself crying for no reason sometimes, and cannot shake off the feeling of numbness. She also said that one has no idea how depression feels until one actually goes through it.

Talking about Jacqueline was last seen in the Netflix original movie, Mrs. Serial Killer, which also starred Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina. The film did not receive good reception from either the critics or the audiences.

