Janhvi Kapoor Acknowledges Her Privileges: Have Been Extremely Lucky In The Way I Have Been Treated

While the film industry continues to debate on the topic of nepotism and the treatment of outsiders vs insiders, Janhvi Kapoor in a recent interview, acknowledged her privileged background and said that she feels she has been extremely lucky to have got certain opportunities.

The Dhadak actress told Barkha Dutt, "I haven't had to deal with the kind of things that most women have to deal with. Because I do come from a slightly more privileged background and so I have been extremely lucky in the way that I have been treated and the opportunities that I have gotten."

On being asked about her experience of meeting and playing Gunjan Saxena in the midst of the ongoing debate about privileges (of a star kid), Janhvi said, "I don't think I have anything to complain about, but hearing her story, being in a simulated environment, when knowing that she's been in probably these real situations, I don't know if I can say maybe sympathise, but it made me come close to watch it may have been like, and it, of course, broadened my horizon and perspective of what women might be going through."

The actress also opened about the casual sexism that she sometimes has to deal with. She said that sometimes during narrations, the filmmaker seemingly pays more attention or makes more eye contact with the male actor.

"In my head, I was like this is happening maybe he because he has a longer scene. But then I realised that maybe it's just some sort of subliminal conditioning that is making them do that," Janhvi told Barkha Dutt.

Jahnvi also revealed her biggest takeaway from the film and her learning from Gunjan Saxena. She said, "It all comes down to the effort and the hard work you put in towards your work. Her outlook was very simple, if you keep working hard, then one will get where one has to get."

The actress said that the fact that Gunjan Saxena didn't let the construct of society or the gender bias or anything else be an obstacle in her mind, or she even never victimised herself, but instead just kept through her work, and worked hard is something that inspired her the most.

Janhvi further continued that she is so aware of her privilege that she often feels guilty about it. However, it also motivates her to work even more harder to earn her place.

Speaking about Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, the film is slated to premiere on August 12, 2020 on Netflix.

