Janhvi Kapoor After A Week Of Isolation Says, 'Khushi Is the Cooler Sister'

Its been a week since India has gone under a nationwide lockdown, and actress Janhvi Kapoor in the time had some great revelations. On Monday night time, Janhvi Kapoor wrote an intense post on Instagram profile, talking about all her observation in the past week, including that her sister Khushi is actually more cooler than her.

Janhvi shared the post with the title, "Things I've Learnt After A Week Of Self-Isolation,". In the post, she went on to share all her observation from the food she eats to the luxuries she is privileged to have.

She said, "I've learnt that there are many hours in the day. I've learnt that I can still smell my mother in her dressing room. I've learnt that I am a better painter in my head that I am in my real life. I've learnt that Khushi is definitely the cooler sister. I've learnt that I have the funniest friends in the world. I've learnt that I don't need a reformer to work out and stay fit."

She also revealed that it was during quarantine, she found out, writing is something she enjoys. Janhvi captioned the post as, "Also learnt that I like to write... p.s. wrote this 3 days ago since we started self-isolating a little before the lockdown and it had already been a week for me by then."

Khushi Kapoor, who moved to New York last year in 2018, to pursue further studies, has now returned back home to Mumbai, because of the novel Coronavirus outbreak. Khushi has also reportedly revealed her interest in acting and may debut after completing her studies.

Janhvi, on the other hand, debuted with Dhadak in 2018 and will be seen in her very first biopic soon. The actress was last seen in Ghost Stories, on Netflix and has several projects in her kitty. She will be seen in Karan Johar's historical drama Takht, followed by horror-comedy Roohi Afza alongside Rajkummar Rao.

Janhvi's third collaboration with Dharma Productions' is Dostana 2, co-starring Kartik Aaryan, and her next release in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Suhana Khan Experiments With Make-up And Shares Tips With Mother Gauri Khan

ALSO READ: Ahil Celebrates His 4th Birthday With Family In Quarantine, Feeds Cake To Uncle Salman Khan