Janhvi Kapoor Gets An EPIC Reply For Annoying A Grumpy Khushi Asking About Her Positive Feelings

Janhvi Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor have been spreading their sisterly love on the internet and fans are loving their cute banter. They are currently spending the quarantine together with dad Boney Kapoor in Mumbai. While Janhvi has been spending most of her times baking or painting, Khushi is feeling a little grumpy in the recent Instagram story.

Janhvi Kapoor often shares video clips of how she annoys her sister, and here's what finally earned a savage reply from Khushi. In the video, Khushi can be seen resting on a couch, tired of staying indoor she covers her face with her hoodie. Janhvi, well aware of her sister's mood, then asks to rate herself on the scale of 1 to 10 on how positive she's feeling. When she doesn't get a reply, Janhvi went in closer and asked again, it ticked off Khushi and she said, "Stop talking to me." Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜꜱʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ ғᴄ (@xkhushikapoor05) on May 14, 2020 at 12:35pm PDT

In an earlier post, Janhvi started a series 'on how to annoy your sister 101' and shared several video clips. Even annoying and grumpy at times, the quarantine sisters are setting new sibling goals. Some of the other Bollywood celebrities who are living with their siblings are, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif with her sister Isabelle and Vicky Kaushal with Sunny.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on May 8, 2020 at 4:56am PDT

Coming back to Janhvi, on the work front, she is awaiting the release of two films, biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Roohi Afzana with Rajkummar Rao. Post lockdown, Janhvi will begin shooting for films like Dharma Production's Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar's directorial, Takht.

